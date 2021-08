Hospital President In Louisiana Describes Hurricane Ida's Impact NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Dr. John Heaton, president and chief medical officer of LCMC Health, about the state of the system's hospitals post-Hurricane Ida.

Health Hospital President In Louisiana Describes Hurricane Ida's Impact Hospital President In Louisiana Describes Hurricane Ida's Impact Listen · 3:58 3:58 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Dr. John Heaton, president and chief medical officer of LCMC Health, about the state of the system's hospitals post-Hurricane Ida. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor