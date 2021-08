Reservation Communities Change Their Response To Increasingly Common Megafires The Warm Springs Reservation in central Oregon is living with the effects of wildfire and smoke. Recent experiences have changed how the community approaches management of these blazes.

National Reservation Communities Change Their Response To Increasingly Common Megafires Reservation Communities Change Their Response To Increasingly Common Megafires Listen · 3:41 3:41 The Warm Springs Reservation in central Oregon is living with the effects of wildfire and smoke. Recent experiences have changed how the community approaches management of these blazes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor