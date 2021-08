Afghan Photographer In Kabul Says He's Worried As Taliban Searches For Journalists Lemar is a photojournalist from Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan, who used to work for Voice of America. In Kabul with his wife and baby, he's worried for their future as they haven't been evacuated.

