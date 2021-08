A Nebraska Plant Used A Toxic Ethanol Source. A Town Is Now Living With Contamination Normal gasoline is blended with ethanol made from corn. But a Nebraska plant used surplus crop seeds treated with pesticides, leaving a town with tons of toxic waste, bee die-offs and health issues.

Environment A Nebraska Plant Used A Toxic Ethanol Source. A Town Is Now Living With Contamination A Nebraska Plant Used A Toxic Ethanol Source. A Town Is Now Living With Contamination Listen · 3:55 3:55 Normal gasoline is blended with ethanol made from corn. But a Nebraska plant used surplus crop seeds treated with pesticides, leaving a town with tons of toxic waste, bee die-offs and health issues. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor