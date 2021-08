Latest 'Candyman' Movie Is Scored By Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe A Black avant-garde musician has successfully applied his visceral, voice-centered style to the films he has scored lately. His approach eerily suits the newest Candyman movie.

A Black avant-garde musician has successfully applied his visceral, voice-centered style to the films he has scored lately. His approach eerily suits the newest Candyman movie.