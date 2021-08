News Brief: America's Longest War Ends, Ida Damage, Mask Mandate Bans The U.S. military is out of Afghanistan. Hurricane Ida left behind a path of destruction in Louisiana. The federal government is looking into five states' efforts to stop schools from requiring masks.

Asia News Brief: America's Longest War Ends, Ida Damage, Mask Mandate Bans News Brief: America's Longest War Ends, Ida Damage, Mask Mandate Bans Listen · 11:18 11:18 The U.S. military is out of Afghanistan. Hurricane Ida left behind a path of destruction in Louisiana. The federal government is looking into five states' efforts to stop schools from requiring masks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor