Afghan Woman Says It's A Relief That The U.S. Is Gone. That Chapter Is Over NPR's A Martínez checks back in with Mahbooba Seraj, founder of the Afghan Women's Network, about the mood in Afghanistan as the last of the U.S. troops left the country.

