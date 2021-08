Satellite Photos Show North Korea Has Resumed Processing Nuclear Fuel, IAEA Says The United Nation's atomic watchdog describes a new development in North Korea as "deeply troubling." The agency says the North has restarted its main nuclear reactor.

