Online Debate Starts After Newlyweds Post A Bill To No-Show Wedding Guests Chicago newlyweds Doug and Dedra Simmons tried to teach their no-shows a lesson after eight guests said they would attend the nuptials but didn't. The fake invoice read: "No Call, No Show, Cost $240."

Business Online Debate Starts After Newlyweds Post A Bill To No-Show Wedding Guests Online Debate Starts After Newlyweds Post A Bill To No-Show Wedding Guests Listen · 0:28 0:28 Chicago newlyweds Doug and Dedra Simmons tried to teach their no-shows a lesson after eight guests said they would attend the nuptials but didn't. The fake invoice read: "No Call, No Show, Cost $240." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor