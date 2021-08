Historic Karnofsky Shop In New Orleans Collapses During Hurricane Ida Among the buildings lost to Hurricane Ida was 427 South Rampart St., where Louis Armstrong spent much of his childhood with the Jewish family he worked for. They encouraged him to get into music.

Among the buildings lost to Hurricane Ida was 427 South Rampart St., where Louis Armstrong spent much of his childhood with the Jewish family he worked for. They encouraged him to get into music.