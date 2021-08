After 8 Decades, WWII Vet Is Reunited With The Italian Children He Saved WWII vet Martin Adler got together with three Italian siblings he saved as children when the U.S. liberated the country. Those children now have grandchildren.

Europe After 8 Decades, WWII Vet Is Reunited With The Italian Children He Saved After 8 Decades, WWII Vet Is Reunited With The Italian Children He Saved Audio will be available later today. WWII vet Martin Adler got together with three Italian siblings he saved as children when the U.S. liberated the country. Those children now have grandchildren. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor