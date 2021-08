Researchers Say Eating Hot Dogs Could Subtract Time From Your Life University of Michigan researchers studied thousands of foods and figured out how much time each item adds or takes away from your life. They figure every hot dog you eat takes away about 36 minutes.

Food Researchers Say Eating Hot Dogs Could Subtract Time From Your Life University of Michigan researchers studied thousands of foods and figured out how much time each item adds or takes away from your life. They figure every hot dog you eat takes away about 36 minutes.