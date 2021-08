Widow Of Soldier Killed In Kabul Bombing Said He Was 'Brilliant' One of the 13 U.S. service members to die after the Kabul airport bombing was Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, a 23-year-old special operations soldier from Tennessee. His widow, Alena, remembers him.

National Widow Of Soldier Killed In Kabul Bombing Said He Was 'Brilliant' Widow Of Soldier Killed In Kabul Bombing Said He Was 'Brilliant' Audio will be available later today. One of the 13 U.S. service members to die after the Kabul airport bombing was Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, a 23-year-old special operations soldier from Tennessee. His widow, Alena, remembers him. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor