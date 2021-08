After 3 Failed Attempts To Flee Afghanistan, A Family Clings To Hope NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Syvash, one of the thousands of Afghans trying to leave the country. Over the last two decades, he's worked on various projects for both the U.S. and the European Union.

World After 3 Failed Attempts To Flee Afghanistan, A Family Clings To Hope After 3 Failed Attempts To Flee Afghanistan, A Family Clings To Hope Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Syvash, one of the thousands of Afghans trying to leave the country. Over the last two decades, he's worked on various projects for both the U.S. and the European Union. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor