New England Patriots Opt For Rookie Quarterback NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Kyle Hightower, Associated Press reporter in Boston, talk about the New England Patriots cutting quarterback Cam Newton, and starting rookie Mac Jones instead.

Sports New England Patriots Opt For Rookie Quarterback New England Patriots Opt For Rookie Quarterback Listen · 3:55 3:55 NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Kyle Hightower, Associated Press reporter in Boston, talk about the New England Patriots cutting quarterback Cam Newton, and starting rookie Mac Jones instead. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor