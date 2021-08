COVID Vaccinations Are On The Rise Again, Says White House Due to more mandates around the U.S., White House COVID advisors say first-time vaccination rates are now on the rise after a slowdown this summer. Millions of unvaccinated children are now in school.

COVID Vaccinations Are On The Rise Again, Says White House

Due to more mandates around the U.S., White House COVID advisors say first-time vaccination rates are now on the rise after a slowdown this summer. Millions of unvaccinated children are now in school.