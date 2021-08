Jury Selection Begins In The Fraud Trial Of Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of the health technology corporation Theranos, promised miracles with just a finger prick of blood. Jury selection in her fraud trial begins Tuesday.

