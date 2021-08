Chicago School Bus Drivers Have Quit In Droves Over COVID Vaccine Mandate Chicago Public Schools says 10% of their school bus drivers quit on Friday as they're unwilling to get mandated vaccines. The district is now offering cash to parents who drive their kids to school.

Education Chicago School Bus Drivers Have Quit In Droves Over COVID Vaccine Mandate Chicago School Bus Drivers Have Quit In Droves Over COVID Vaccine Mandate Audio will be available later today. Chicago Public Schools says 10% of their school bus drivers quit on Friday as they're unwilling to get mandated vaccines. The district is now offering cash to parents who drive their kids to school. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor