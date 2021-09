Bankruptcy Judge Is Set To Rule On Purdue Pharma's Opioid Settlement Plan The judge is expected to rule soon on a bankruptcy deal for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. The deal would give members of the Sackler family, who own the company, immunity from any liability.

Law Bankruptcy Judge Is Set To Rule On Purdue Pharma's Opioid Settlement Plan Bankruptcy Judge Is Set To Rule On Purdue Pharma's Opioid Settlement Plan Listen · 3:36 3:36 The judge is expected to rule soon on a bankruptcy deal for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. The deal would give members of the Sackler family, who own the company, immunity from any liability. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor