Ida Brings Back Memories Of Hurricane Katrina For Grocery Store Owner Burnell Cotlon owns the only remaining grocery store in New Orleans' lower ninth ward, which is still without power after Hurricane Ida swept through.

Burnell Cotlon owns the only remaining grocery store in New Orleans' lower ninth ward, which is still without power after Hurricane Ida swept through.