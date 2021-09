Pandemic Jobless Benefits End Next Week For Millions Of Unemployed Americans While the job market has improved, millions are still relying on pandemic unemployment benefits, which are set to run out soon. Some states have already cut benefits, but that plan may have backfired.

Economy Pandemic Jobless Benefits End Next Week For Millions Of Unemployed Americans Pandemic Jobless Benefits End Next Week For Millions Of Unemployed Americans 3:49 While the job market has improved, millions are still relying on pandemic unemployment benefits, which are set to run out soon. Some states have already cut benefits, but that plan may have backfired. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor