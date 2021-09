Health Care Providers Are Warned Not To Give COVID Vaccines Beyond Recommendations The CDC says using COVID-19 vaccines in ways that have not been authorized — such as in underage children, or as a booster dose — can leave providers and individuals uncovered if problems arise.

Health Health Care Providers Are Warned Not To Give COVID Vaccines Beyond Recommendations Health Care Providers Are Warned Not To Give COVID Vaccines Beyond Recommendations Listen · 3:31 3:31 The CDC says using COVID-19 vaccines in ways that have not been authorized — such as in underage children, or as a booster dose — can leave providers and individuals uncovered if problems arise. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor