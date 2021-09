Harlem Hellfighters Will Receive A Congressional Gold Medal The all-Black infantry unit helped the U.S. win World War I. They fought with distinction in Europe, but were often met with racism. Both chambers of Congress approved the posthumous commendation.

Race Harlem Hellfighters Will Receive A Congressional Gold Medal Harlem Hellfighters Will Receive A Congressional Gold Medal Listen · 0:28 0:28 The all-Black infantry unit helped the U.S. win World War I. They fought with distinction in Europe, but were often met with racism. Both chambers of Congress approved the posthumous commendation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor