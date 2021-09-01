Harlem Hellfighters Will Receive A Congressional Gold Medal

The all-Black infantry unit helped the U.S. win World War I. They fought with distinction in Europe, but were often met with racism. Both chambers of Congress approved the posthumous commendation.

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The legendary Harlem Hellfighters were an all-Black infantry unit that helped the U.S. win World War I. They fought with distinction in Europe but were met with racism by their fellow Americans on the battlefield and when they got back home. Now the 369th Infantry Regiment will be recognized with a Congressional Gold Medal. Even better, this was a bipartisan effort. It's MORNING EDITION.

