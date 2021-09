Efforts Continue To Protect South Lake Tahoe From Devastating Wildfire The Caldor Fire in Northern California rages on as crews work to keep it from the densely populated town of South Lake Tahoe. The fire has grown to over 190,000 acres and is less than 20% contained.

National Efforts Continue To Protect South Lake Tahoe From Devastating Wildfire Efforts Continue To Protect South Lake Tahoe From Devastating Wildfire Audio will be available later today. The Caldor Fire in Northern California rages on as crews work to keep it from the densely populated town of South Lake Tahoe. The fire has grown to over 190,000 acres and is less than 20% contained. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor