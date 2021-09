Texas Law Could Be An Unprecedented Blow To Abortion Rights The law ending abortion rights for most woman goes into effect Wednesday. It allows people to sue anyone who tries to help a woman obtain an abortion, if she's been pregnant for more than six weeks.

Law Texas Law Could Be An Unprecedented Blow To Abortion Rights Texas Law Could Be An Unprecedented Blow To Abortion Rights Audio will be available later today. The law ending abortion rights for most woman goes into effect Wednesday. It allows people to sue anyone who tries to help a woman obtain an abortion, if she's been pregnant for more than six weeks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor