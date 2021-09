Family May Be Trapped As Minn. Town Declares Their Access Road Doesn't Exist Hillman Township officials made the road to one family's new home disappear. Disagreements over who is responsible for maintenance created a feud. Officials wiped the street off the map.

National Family May Be Trapped As Minn. Town Declares Their Access Road Doesn't Exist Family May Be Trapped As Minn. Town Declares Their Access Road Doesn't Exist Listen · 0:27 0:27 Hillman Township officials made the road to one family's new home disappear. Disagreements over who is responsible for maintenance created a feud. Officials wiped the street off the map. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor