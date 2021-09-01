Family May Be Trapped As Minn. Town Declares Their Access Road Doesn't Exist

Hillman Township officials made the road to one family's new home disappear. Disagreements over who is responsible for maintenance created a feud. Officials wiped the street off the map.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. If your new neighbors don't like you, they may tell you to hit the road. But officials of Hillman Township in Minnesota made the road to one family's new home disappear entirely. Disagreement over who's responsible for maintenance created a highway to a heck of a feud, and Hillman officials wiped the street off the map. It's just the latest in a years-long fight. Maybe someday the two parties can take the high road - if that still exists anymore.

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.