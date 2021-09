Supreme Court Fails To Get Involved, So Texas Abortion Law Goes Into Effect NPR's A Martínez talks to Stephen Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin and who is an expert on federal courts, about the law that effectively ends Roe v. Wade in the state.

Law Supreme Court Fails To Get Involved, So Texas Abortion Law Goes Into Effect Listen · 3:53