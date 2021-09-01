How Hurricanes Are Heating Up And Speeding Up And Texas' New Abortion Law

Enlarge this image toggle caption Brandon Bell/Getty Images Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Legislation that bans abortions after about six weeks is now the law of the land in Texas. It effectively ends Roe v. Wade protections in the state.



This new law, passed in May, bans all abortions in the state after about six weeks of pregnancy — that's well before many women even know they are pregnant.

Last night the U.S. Supreme Court chose not to act on an emergency request to stop the law from taking effect at midnight.

Meanwhile, the death toll continues to rise in the southeast as officials assess the damage from Hurricane Ida.

Nearly a million people are still without power two days after the storm slammed into Louisiana's coastline. Some had evacuated and some were forced to remain.

Hurricanes have always been an issue. But if they're heating up – and speeding up – how can we be prepared?

Leah Litman, Halle Parker, Marshall Shepherd, Rick Knabb, and Amanda Savitt join us for the conversation.

