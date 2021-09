Plans Are Underway To Rebuild At Site Of Surfside Condo Collapse As the investigation of the condo collapse in Surfside, Fla., continues, plans are already underway to rebuild at the site. A judge hearing lawsuits related to the collapse is overseeing the sale.

