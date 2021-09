Police Officers And Paramedics Have Been Charged In The 2019 Death Of Elijah McClain A grand jury has indicted three Aurora, Colo., police officers and two paramedics involved in the death of Elijah McClain, who died in their custody two years ago. His death sparked ongoing protests.

National Police Officers And Paramedics Have Been Charged In The 2019 Death Of Elijah McClain Police Officers And Paramedics Have Been Charged In The 2019 Death Of Elijah McClain Listen · 3:37 3:37 A grand jury has indicted three Aurora, Colo., police officers and two paramedics involved in the death of Elijah McClain, who died in their custody two years ago. His death sparked ongoing protests. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor