The News Roundup for September 03, 2021

A million Americans are still without power after Hurricane Ida made landfall in the South. It could take months for the lights in Louisiana and beyond to come back on. Rescues efforts are underway as the storm makes its way north, flooding the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.

A Wall Street Journal report suggests that the majority of Special Immigration Visa applicants — including interpreters for the U.S. military — were left behind when U.S. forces completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan. Now, Republican senators are pressing President Joe Biden to find out how many Americans, green card holders, and SIV applicants remain.

The Supreme Court chose to uphold Texas' new abortion restrictions which analysts say are the most intense in the country and effectively end Roe v. Wade protections in the state.



America's international allies are dealing with a shared sense of unease following the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. NATO allies were given little choice in supporting the hasty exit. Now, the U.S. has promised to work with allies in Qatar and Turkey to reopen the airport in Kabul.

China imposed what many pundits are calling the world's strictest limits on video games. State regulators are now enforcing new rules that drastically limit the amount of time minors can game on Fridays and weekends.

