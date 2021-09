News Brief: Texas Abortion Law, Ida's Aftermath, Sackler Family Immunity The Supreme Court allows Texas to implement a law making most abortions illegal. Storm's remnants cause problems for states besides Louisiana. Judge approves Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy settlement.

The Supreme Court allows Texas to implement a law making most abortions illegal. Storm's remnants cause problems for states besides Louisiana. Judge approves Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy settlement.