Supreme Court Does Not Block New, Restrictive Abortion Law In Texas The U.S. Supreme Court allowed a Texas law banning abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy to go into effect, but said that reproductive rights groups could still bring their challenges at a later time.

Law Supreme Court Does Not Block New, Restrictive Abortion Law In Texas Supreme Court Does Not Block New, Restrictive Abortion Law In Texas Listen · 3:58 3:58 The U.S. Supreme Court allowed a Texas law banning abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy to go into effect, but said that reproductive rights groups could still bring their challenges at a later time. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor