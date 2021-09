Texas Abortion Law May Force Women To Seek An Abortion Elsewhere A new law banning abortions after six weeks has gone into effect in Texas. NPR's A Martínez talks to Kathy Kleinfeld, who is with Houston Women's Reproductive Services, about the impact of the ban.

Law Texas Abortion Law May Force Women To Seek An Abortion Elsewhere Texas Abortion Law May Force Women To Seek An Abortion Elsewhere Listen · 4:32 4:32 A new law banning abortions after six weeks has gone into effect in Texas. NPR's A Martínez talks to Kathy Kleinfeld, who is with Houston Women's Reproductive Services, about the impact of the ban. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor