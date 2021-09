Big John, A Giant Triceratops Fossil, Is Up For Auction The 66-million-year-old fossil is 24 feet long. If you have the space and the money, the ancient specimen could be yours. The price tag is an estimated $1.4 million.

Big John, A Giant Triceratops Fossil, Is Up For Auction