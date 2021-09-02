Big John, A Giant Triceratops Fossil, Is Up For Auction

The 66-million-year-old fossil is 24 feet long. If you have the space and the money, the ancient specimen could be yours. The price tag is an estimated $1.4 million.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. What do you get the person who has everything? Watches are nice, pair of socks could be good. For the dinosaur enthusiasts in your life, maybe Big John. That's the name given to a 66-million-year-old giant triceratops fossil that's been put up for auction. At 24 feet long, the ancient specimen could be yours - a price tag at estimated 1.4 million bucks. If you got the space, maybe he could be a prehistoric coffee table. It's MORNING EDITION.

