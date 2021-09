A Crowded Field In Ohio Is Working On Developing Electric Flying Cars It's the Jetsons 2.0. A number of electric flying car companies are setting up shop in Ohio. A half dozen are working in its southwestern region to be near the necessary tech and weather patterns.

