There Are Fears The Taliban Will Interfere With The Saffron Harvest NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Mohammad, an ex-interpreter for the U.S. military, whose company works with Afghan farmers to grow saffron for the U.S. market, about the effects of the Taliban takeover.

Asia There Are Fears The Taliban Will Interfere With The Saffron Harvest There Are Fears The Taliban Will Interfere With The Saffron Harvest Listen · 6:57 6:57 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Mohammad, an ex-interpreter for the U.S. military, whose company works with Afghan farmers to grow saffron for the U.S. market, about the effects of the Taliban takeover. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor