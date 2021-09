The Aftermath Of Hurricane Ida Dumps Record Rain On The Northeast The remnants of Hurricane Ida are causing problems far from where it came ashore in Louisiana. In New York City, a deluge of water closed all but one subway line. Surrounding areas had major flooding.

