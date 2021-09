Southeast Louisiana Is Forced To Deal With Multiple Challenges Following Ida's Rath Following Hurricane Ida's powerful strike on Louisiana, the state is struggling to cope with the aftermath. Power is out for a million homes and businesses, food and fuel are both in short supply.

