Europe France Says America's Chaotic Exodus Has Left Afghanistan Out Of Control France Says America's Chaotic Exodus Has Left Afghanistan Out Of Control Listen · 7:31 7:31 Where does the U.S. stand with its European allies following President Biden's decision to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31? NPR's Rachel Martin asks Philipe Etienne, the French ambassador to the U.S.