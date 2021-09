Power Grids Feel The Pressure Of Intense Storms Driven By Climate Change Hurricane Ida destroyed major transmission towers designed to withstand strong winds. As President Biden pursues a massive grid buildout, energy infrastructure will need to be more climate resilient.

