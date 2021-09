Astrid Cooper Might Be The Youngest Musuem Curator Ever The 5-year-old girls debuts an art show at the University of Bath in the U.K. this month. It's called: My Kid Could've Done That! In it, 15 contemporary artists create works along side their children.

