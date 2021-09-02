Astrid Cooper Might Be The Youngest Musuem Curator Ever

The 5-year-old girls debuts an art show at the University of Bath in the U.K. this month. It's called: My Kid Could've Done That! In it, 15 contemporary artists create works along side their children.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Astrid Cooper might be the youngest museum curator ever. The 5-year-old debuts an art show at the University of Bath in the U.K. this month. The exhibition is appropriately called "My Kid Could Have Done That." In it, 15 contemporary artists create works alongside their children. The works include printmaking, audio installations and samosa sculptures. Cooper told The Guardian she's really enjoyed working with the show's co-curator - her dad. It's MORNING EDITION.

