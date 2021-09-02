Yebba Sheds Old Beliefs With A New Album

It was 2016 and Yebba's career was beginning to take off. That year, she sang back-up for Chance the Rapper on Saturday Night Live. And a performance she did at an intimate venue in New York went viral on YouTube, catching the eye (and ear) of Ed Sheeran, who would eventually go onto co-sign her to his label. But 2016 was also the year that something awful happened: Yebba's mother committed suicide shortly after that performance. And that changed everything, too.



Now, after years of collaborating with artists the likes of Sam Smith, PJ Morton and Robert Glasper. Yebba has her own standalone album. It's called Dawn, a reference to her mother's name. In this chat, Yebba and Sam talk about the emotional toll it took to make Dawn, growing up in the church, and shedding old beliefs while making room for new ones.

