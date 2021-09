More Than 2 Dozen Dead After Ida Remnants Flooded Areas Of The Northeast The remnants of Hurricane Ida have soaked the Northeast, causing widespread flooding and power outages in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, causing multiple deaths in the region.

