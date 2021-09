Abortion Clinics In Texas Are Turning Women Away After SCOTUS Upholds New Law NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Amy Hagstrom Miller, president of Whole Woman's Health, which provides abortions in Texas and tried to get the Supreme Court to stop the Texas law.

Health Abortion Clinics In Texas Are Turning Women Away After SCOTUS Upholds New Law Abortion Clinics In Texas Are Turning Women Away After SCOTUS Upholds New Law Listen · 4:17 4:17 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Amy Hagstrom Miller, president of Whole Woman's Health, which provides abortions in Texas and tried to get the Supreme Court to stop the Texas law.