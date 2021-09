Tens Of Thousands Still Don't Have Power After Hurricane Ida As Evacuations Continue Authorities in Louisiana are scrambling to evacuate the most vulnerable people out of life-threatening conditions left by Hurricane Ida. They're being taken to places with power, water and food.

National Security Tens Of Thousands Still Don't Have Power After Hurricane Ida As Evacuations Continue Tens Of Thousands Still Don't Have Power After Hurricane Ida As Evacuations Continue Listen · 4:07 4:07 Authorities in Louisiana are scrambling to evacuate the most vulnerable people out of life-threatening conditions left by Hurricane Ida. They're being taken to places with power, water and food. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor